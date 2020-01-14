Services
Connie Lee Arrowsmith

Connie Lee Arrowsmith Obituary
Connie Lee Arrowsmith

Knoxville - Connie Lee Arrowsmith (Butterfield) age 53 of Knoxville, TN passed away on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, children, siblings and close family. She was born on February 27, 1966 in Phelps but raised in Watersmeet, MI and resided the majority of her life in Kenosha, WI. Connie worked at the Brat Shop in Kenosha for 14 years and met many who became life-long friends. Connie loved her family and friends more than anything and would do anything for them. She loved to vacation, crochet, sew and spoil her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Ernest Edward and Faith Ann Butterfield; and husband William Morelli and is survived by husband Steven Arrowsmith, children Amanda (Dale) Clark, Matt Romano, and Kyle Romano. Siblings Raymond (Sandy) Butterfield of New Liberty IA, Sister Roberta (Daniel) Wiedemeier of Watersmeet MI, brother Ernest Butterfield of Alpena, MI grandchildren Kailyn and Violet Clark, and Vivian Romano and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held in the coming weeks, with information to be announced accordingly. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to any breast cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
