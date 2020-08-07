Connie (Smith) Macklin
Maynardville - Connie (Smith) Macklin - age 64 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by parents, Glen and Ina Mae Smith; and mother-in-law, Donna Macklin. Connie is survived by husband, Rick Macklin; siblings and spouses; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Andy Lynn and Reverend Kyle Shell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 1:45 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 to go in procession to Snodderly Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Connie Macklin. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net