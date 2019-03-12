|
|
Connie Sue Newman
Seymour, TN
Connie Sue Noland Cowden Newman, 62, of Seymour, Tennessee departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after battling Lyme-induced Lupus for over 25 years and the many health complications resulting from it. She was preceded in death by her father, Mack M. Noland; sister, Sharon M. Noland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Victor A. and Hazel Butler Newman; and brother-in-law, Leroy "Lee" Newman. She was survived by her husband of 29 years, Troy "Doodle Bug" Newman; children and grandchildren, Christy Cowden Berry and grandson L. Stephen Berry; son, Thomas Cowden II and grandson Daniel "Little Man" Cowden; mother, Aileen Lynch Noland; brother, Gary L. Noland and Barbara Elkins; sisters, Brenda N. Jaynes and husband Michael; Virginia G. "Ginny" Noland Brown and children, David, Beth and Daniel Brown; and Vickie D. Noland; special friend, Judy Breeden; brothers-in-law and wives, Robert "Bob" and Connie Newman; Hoytt and Cheryl Newman; Doug Newman and wife Ruth and Dwight "Cotton" Newman and numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to relatives, neighbors, and friends, and a special thank you to Dr. James L. Barnes and Dr. Edward Good. Please, when you think of her just remember all the fun and happy memories. There will be no more pain and sickness for her, and we will see her again someday! The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with funeral service to follow at 7 PM. Pastor Rick Loy will be officiating. Interment 10 AM Thursday in Boyd's Creek Cemetery with Chaplain Dewey Wales officiating .Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019