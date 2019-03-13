|
|
Connie Sue Turner
Maynardville, TN
Connie Sue Turner - age 74 of Maynardville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a member of Alder Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Connie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Turner; and father, Robert Dimler. Connie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Shaun and Renae Turner; grandson, Caleb Turner; mother, Stella Plyter; sisters, Marlene Simpson and Karen Morgan; her extended family, Charlotte and Larry Galyon; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Turner Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Connie Turner. 856-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019