Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Constance Ayres "Connie" Hewitt

Constance Ayres "Connie" Hewitt Obituary
Constance "Connie" Ayres Hewitt

Knoxville - Constance "Connie" Ayres Hewitt, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away at home on July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Ayres; husband, John Alden Hewitt; son, Charles Hewitt; and brothers, John III, Terrell, and Douglas Ayres. She was the granddaughter of Katie and Dr. Brown Ayres. Connie was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

She is survived by daughter, Helen Hewitt and son, John Hewitt; daughter-in-law, Marcia Tobias and husband Tim Tobias; grandchildren, Tom McCarthy and wife Christine, Tom Hewitt and wife Gina, Lisa Larcom and husband Guy; great grandchildren, Chloe McCarthy, Owen McCarthy, and 4-week-old Helen Larcom, as well as many favorite nieces and nephews.

The Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Monday, July 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connie's name may be made to the Interfaith Health Clinic or the Optimist Club of Knoxville, Henry Naff Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019
