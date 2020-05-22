|
Constance Caroline Wilkes
Knoxville - Constance Caroline Wilkes, age 77, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia, Connie attended the University of Tennessee where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. While at UTK, she was honored with membership in Kappa Phi and Pi Lambda Theta Honor societies. Her passion for education led to a 41 year teaching career at Knox Central High School. Connie's wonderful friends Pat Cosey, Stephanie Patterson, Marshall Horton, Frank and Rhonda Humphrey made sure that Connie could do many of the things she loved. They enjoyed luncheons and visits to Historic Cities in East Tennessee. Most important, she was able to vote. Since they knew that she loved to read, they ordered subscriptions to all her favorite newspapers and magazines. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Susan Newman, University Cancer Specialist, Dr. Christine Lauro, UT Radiology, and Dr. Judith Kinzy at UT Faculty Internal Medicine for the compassionate and excellent care she received. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, William Wesley, Jr. and Helen Sisson Wilkes; brothers, William Wesley Wilkes, III and Robert David Wilkes; sister, Nancy Grace Powell; and nephew, William Wesley Wilkes, IV. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Edward Rymer; sisters-in-law, Deborah Wilkes and Jean Wilkes; and nieces and nephews, Fred Powell, Dr. Jennifer Rymer (Daniel Shumate), Kristin (Gary) Loveday, Courtney (Todd) Claxton, and James (Tonya) Powell, and best friends for over 50 years, Jean Payne. At Connie's request, There Will be no services. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
