Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Ruth Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Ruth Cullen Obituary
Constance Ruth Cullen

Knoxville - Constance Ruth (nee McCloskey) Cullen, age 80, of Knoxville formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Constance is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gerald M. (Jerry) Cullen.

She is survived by her children, James P. (Jane) Cullen of Plymouth, Michigan, Kathy M. (Richard) Valdivia of Knoxville, John W. Cullen of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert P. (Jane) Cullen of Cudahy, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -