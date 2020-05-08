|
Constance Ruth Cullen
Knoxville - Constance Ruth (nee McCloskey) Cullen, age 80, of Knoxville formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Constance is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gerald M. (Jerry) Cullen.
She is survived by her children, James P. (Jane) Cullen of Plymouth, Michigan, Kathy M. (Richard) Valdivia of Knoxville, John W. Cullen of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert P. (Jane) Cullen of Cudahy, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020