Cora Bethanne Williams
Rogersville, TN
Cora Bethanne Williams, age 45, of Rogersville, gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a courageous
battle with cancer. She was
preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glenn and Edith Gamble; paternal grandparents, Davis and Elsie Williams; and a niece, Autumn Faye Williams.
She will always be her parents' little girl. She will be remembered for her kind, caring heart, a friend to many, and dearly loved everyone. She was saved at an early age and was of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish Beth's memory are her loving parents, Charles and Jan Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Melynda Williams, and Gary and Shelia Williams; nephews, Josh Williams and wife, Ariel, Gabriel and Nicholas Williams; niece, Amber Livesay and husband, James; and sisters by heart, April Hill and Tina Brooks. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Glenn Gamble and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019