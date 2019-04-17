Services
Christian-Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423) 272-0555
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christian-Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Christian-Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Hawkins County Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Bethanne Williams


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cora Bethanne Williams Obituary
Cora Bethanne Williams

Rogersville, TN

Cora Bethanne Williams, age 45, of Rogersville, gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a courageous

battle with cancer. She was

preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glenn and Edith Gamble; paternal grandparents, Davis and Elsie Williams; and a niece, Autumn Faye Williams.

She will always be her parents' little girl. She will be remembered for her kind, caring heart, a friend to many, and dearly loved everyone. She was saved at an early age and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish Beth's memory are her loving parents, Charles and Jan Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Melynda Williams, and Gary and Shelia Williams; nephews, Josh Williams and wife, Ariel, Gabriel and Nicholas Williams; niece, Amber Livesay and husband, James; and sisters by heart, April Hill and Tina Brooks. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Glenn Gamble and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now