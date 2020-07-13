1/1
Cora Grace Mcghee Etherton
Sevierville - Cora Grace Etherton, 91, passed away July 12,2020 after a brief illness. She was born on August 5, 1928 in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee to Joseph and Jessie McGhee.Cora was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was a wonderful loving mother,Grandmother and great grandmother. She and her husband, Herbert, were owners of Etherton Well Drilling for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Etherton; daughters, Debbie Fabry and Several siblings.Survivors include her children: son, Larry Etherton (Glynis); daughter, Nancy Clabo, Marie Newsome (David), Susie Ownby (Tony); son-in-law, Mike Fabry. Grandchildren: Brian Quilliams, Davy Newsome, Kiesha Bannenberg (Ben), Mark Ownby (Carletta), Randy Penny (Kelly), Samantha Etherton (Dillon Jiles), Ashley Ownby. Step grandchild, Andrea Pendleton (Steve). Great grandchildren: Sarah Quilliams, Taylor Penny, Zach Newsome, Stella Kate Ownby and Brandy Samuels. Sister: Nina Howard (Herbert) and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to UT Hospice.

While there will be no receiving line, friends may come to pay their respects beginning at 1PM Tuesday, July 14, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet 10AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Providence Cemetery for graveside service and interment with pastors Clay Sutton and Lowell Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
