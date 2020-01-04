Services
More Obituaries for Cora Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora L. Russell Jones

Cora L. Russell Jones Obituary
Cora L. Russell Jones

Knoxville - Cora L. Russell Jones, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. She was a charter member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Arnold Jones; parents Lee and Leona Russell; and son Wally Jones. She was a loving mother to daughter Fran (Ron) Houser; and sons Rick (Janice) Jones and Dennis (Karen) Jones; she also left behind 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Rhenea Whitaker, and Julia Eldreth for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your church building fund or favorite charity. The funeral was held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Dr. Ray Jones and Rev. Kyle Shell officiated. A graveside service was held, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Greasy Hollow Cemetery, Rev. Tim Day officiated. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
