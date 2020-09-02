1/1
Coral Grider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coral Grider

Oak RIdge - Coral Elaine Grider, 63, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully on Aug. 26, joining her mother, Edna Ruth Marlow, and her father, Joe Bill Marlow, in Heaven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brothers, Harold "Junior" Marlow and Terry Marlow.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Grider, two sons, Jonathan and Michael Grider, and Michael's wife, Christine. She is also survived by her younger sister, Tammy Marlow, older brother, Ron Marlow and his partner Michael Knight, as well as a number of relatives and friends.

Elaine was a longtime Levi's (Powell) employee, before spending more than two decades in the healthcare field, working in home health and at Methodist Medical Center, Parkwest, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she worked until retirement.

She found peace in the Bible and the salvation she received from Jesus.

She enjoyed loving on her family's dogs, Hank, Lil Miss Dolly, and Mattie. She loved fishing, spending time at the beach, and discovered a love of thriller novels late in life.

Funeral Services were held Aug. 31 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, with interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved