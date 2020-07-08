1/1
Coralee Heskett Zeigler
1939 - 2020
Coralee Heskett Zeigler

Kingston - Coralee Heskett Zeigler (80) of Kingston, Tennessee was born November 21, 1939 in Kearny, New Jersey, and passed away on June 24, 2020 due to a heart attack. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Benton Heskett, and mother Viola Cammann Heskett of East Orange, NJ and Oak Ridge, TN and sister Joan Heskett Christinger of Bonita Springs, Florida. Coralee is survived by her husband of 60 years Marion Eugene (Gene) Zeigler, sons Willie Eugene Zeigler, and Thomas Lee Zeigler, granddaughter Sydney Zeigler Thompson (Tim) and grandson Zachery Lee Zeigler. Also surviving are great grandson Brian Thompson, great granddaughters Natalee Thompson, Cadence Thompson and Addalee Zeigler. Coralee is also survived by her sister Jean Heskett Fellows (Robert) of Knoxville, TN, brother-in-law Werner Christinger and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Coralee was a 1958 graduate of Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, NJ. She had a professional secretarial career with Union Carbide and Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge and Scudder Investments in New York. She was an active member of the Oak Ridge Christian Science Society in years past and had served as First Reader and in several positions on the Board. In keeping with Coralee's wishes, no final services will be conducted. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN served the Zeigler Family.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 8, 2020
