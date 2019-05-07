Corbyn Elaine Gresham



Knoxville, TN



Gresham, Corbyn Elaine Skeen, age 24 of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born February 15, 1995 to Rod and Janet Skeen.



Corbyn attended Powell High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education, and a minor in Sign Language Interpretation. She was employed by Knox County Schools and was a Sign Language Interpreter at Bearden Middle School. She is a



member of Cumberland Baptist Church. Her favorite bible verse Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.



She is preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Bobbie Searcy. Corbyn is survived by her husband, Garrett Bryson Gresham; parents, Rod and Janet Skeen; grandparents, Bob and Wilma Skeen; sister, Kayla (Joseph Hogan) Cardio; nephews, Kirk, Cole & Cruz Cardio.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 12th floor nurses at UTMC and the 3rd North nurses at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, 405 Black Oak Dr, Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:30pm, with a receiving of friends to follow. Dr Chad Crawford will officiate. In lieu of flowers please donate at Gofundme.com to support a resource library for the deaf and hard of hearing.



Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gresham family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 7 to May 8, 2019