Cordelia Young Wilson Swabe
Madisonville, TN
Cordelia Young Wilson Swabe, age 79 of Madisonville, passed away 6:59 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Tevis Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Bruce Wilson; parents, Oscar and Edith Young. Survived by husband, John L. Swabe; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Denise Young, Carl and Terry Young, Cara and Judy Young, and Floyd Young; sisters, Mary Bragg and Shirley Thomas;
sisters-in-law: Mary Green and Glenda West; stepsons and wives, Tim and Yvonne Swabe, Jim and Tracy Swabe; five grandchildren, Abigail, Carly, Kelly, Savanna and Caleb Swabe; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Chris Holloway, Rev. Jim Swabe
officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Bell's Campground Cemetery, Powell. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019