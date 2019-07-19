|
|
Corey Chandler
Knoxville - Corey Keith Chandler - age 26 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. Corey was a graduate of West High School Class of 2011. He loved his kids, his family and friends, Alabama football, window tinting, and music. Corey had an infectious smile and personality and enjoyed making everyone laugh. Corey could easily take over a conversation and be the life of a party. He was the type of person you loved from the get go. Preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Charlie Floyd Whitaker and Hazel Whitaker; grandfather, Harold David Chandler of Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Courtney Chandler; children: Ceaton, Charly and Cason; parents, Yvette and John Moore, and Kenneth Chandler; brothers and sisters: Richard Chandler (Misha), Abby Chandler, Ally Chandler, Janell Brady (Robert), Rebecca Marco (Kurt), and Jesse Moore (Annie); grandparents: Carolyn and C. D. Pressley, Elaine and Junior Scott of Alabama, and Shirley Chandler of Alabama, Sandra Moore and Dale Moore; great aunt and great uncle, Lois and Harold Pass; many precious aunts and uncles; a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, special and dear friends, buddies and extended family. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Celebration of Corey's Life will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Ernie Varner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund for his children in care of Click Funeral Home. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019