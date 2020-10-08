1/
Cory Dean Fouts
Cory Dean Fouts

Knoxville - Cory Dean Fouts, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Stafford, VA a beloved brother, friend, and son, passed away on Monday October 5, 2020 at the age of 21 in Knoxville, TN.

Cory was an exceptional wrestler at Gibbs High School and loved to be active outside to do things like hike and rock climb. He loved to play videogames with his friends and especially his brother.

Cory was an incredibly special young man and a truly gentle soul. He cared deeply for his brother, sister, nephews, friends and family. He knew how to make anyone laugh and he always paid attention to the unique details and needs of every person he loved.

His best friend and brother Dane Fouts said it the best, "my brother Cory was always there when times were rough. He always found a way to shine light into my world when it was most needed. I could not have asked for a better friend and brother. I love you buddy and I hope you live the rest of your life in Heaven and in peace."

Cory is so loved, for the beautiful person he was. He is loved wholly and will be carried through the memories and hearts of his loved ones.

Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry Dean Fouts Sr. and Marquetta Fouts. He is survived by his mother Gretchen Renee Brooks (nee Gum) and step-father Ray Brooks, his father Larry Dean Fouts Jr. and step-mother Jackie Fouts, his brother Dane Fouts, his sister and brother-in-law Jordan Kay Habiby and Wala Salam Habiby and their sons, Cory's nephews, Julian and Ramsey Habiby. He is also survived by his stepsisters Sarah Adkins and Maddie Effler and stepbrother Little Ray and by many, many friends who cared for Cory deeply.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 10, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 10:00 am - 11:30 am, immediately followed by an 11:30 am funeral service. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment service.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
OCT
10
Interment
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

