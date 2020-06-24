Cosette Parker



Cosette Parker, age 92, passed away June 21, 2020 at Mustang Creek Estates in Allen, Texas. Originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, Mrs Parker was married to her beloved husband and partner Wyatt Parker until his death in 2008. Together they served as missionaries to Brazil, worked as partners in church leadership, and raised 4 children. Mrs. Parker taught music in public schools in the US and taught in Brazil at the Colegio Batista in Sao Luis, Maranhao, in the Baptist Conservatory of Music in Fortaleza, Ceara, and in the Baptist Theological Seminary in Rio de Janeiro. She was church organist and pianist in many churches, as well as a singer and choir director.



She is preceded in death by her husband Wyatt Parker of Knoxville Tennessee, and her parents Newell and Vera Carter. Survivors include brother Charles (Chuck) Carter of Asheville North Carolina, daughter Christine Baker of Richmond, Virginia daughter Rebecca Eck of Plano Texas, son James N. Parker of Farmersville Texas, son John W. Parker of Middlesboro, Kentucky, son in law Darrel Baker of Richmond Virginia, daughter in law Beth Cox Parker of Middlesboro Kentucky, and daughter in law D'Ann Marie Beeson Parker of Allen Texas. She was also loved by 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family celebrates the legacy of deep love, abiding joy, and faithful care which she exemplified, along with her willingness to face any change or challenge with the assurance of finding joy in new opportunities. Her love for God and for service in the church and to the world were the guiding principles of her life, and she treasured deep friendships across the United States and Brazil.



The family extends appreciation to the staff of Mustang Creek and of Alta Hospice who provided invaluable support in her final weeks and days. Arrangements are being made through Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, Plano, Texas. Expressions of sympathy may be addressed to: John Parker, 3 Wellington Court, Middlesboro, KY 40965. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation for disabled veterans and first responders. A graveside service is planned in Knoxville at a future date.









