Cothran A. Schofield
Knoxville - Cothran Amogene "Jean" Schofield - age 87, of Knoxville TN peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother Sarah Shell, brother Paul (Margaret) Shell, and beloved uncle Clarence Shell.
Left to celebrate her memory are her brothers: Bailey (Adelina) Shell and David (Pincie) Shell; her children: Larry (Linda) Schofield, Rev. Calvin (Fayetta) Schofield, Beverly Franzus, and Rev. Terrance (Teresa) Schofield; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of other friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Rogers Memorial Baptist Church, 520 College Street, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Michel Caldwell officiating. The final resting place will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens following the services. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements entrusted with integrity to Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Schofield's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019