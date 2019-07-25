Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe

Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe Obituary
Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe

Knoxville - Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe age 38 of West Knoxville passed away suddenly Monday, July 22, 2019 at the family home. She was a member of Fellowship Church, Middlebrook Pike and attended Farragut High School. Preceded in death by parents; Shirlene and Donnie Miller. Survivors; husband, Daniel Crowe. Children; Hailey Blayre Crowe (19), Brookelynne Danielle Crowe (10) and Daniel Bruce Crowe II (8). Sister, Detri Bailes. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service Rev. Clark Stevens officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Courtney's Children Educational Fund c/o Tyler Roper, Atty 625 Market Street 7th Floor Knoxville, Tn. 37902. Condolences may be left at [email protected] Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019
