Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe
Knoxville - Courtney Brooke (Miller) Crowe age 38 of West Knoxville passed away suddenly Monday, July 22, 2019 at the family home. She was a member of Fellowship Church, Middlebrook Pike and attended Farragut High School. Preceded in death by parents; Shirlene and Donnie Miller. Survivors; husband, Daniel Crowe. Children; Hailey Blayre Crowe (19), Brookelynne Danielle Crowe (10) and Daniel Bruce Crowe II (8). Sister, Detri Bailes. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service Rev. Clark Stevens officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Courtney's Children Educational Fund c/o Tyler Roper, Atty 625 Market Street 7th Floor Knoxville, Tn. 37902. Condolences may be left at [email protected] Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019