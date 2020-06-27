Courtney Cecil Wills
1937 - 2020
Courtney Cecil Wills

Seymour - Courtney Cecil Wills went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. He was born on Feb 16, 1937 in West Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Wills. He is a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Knoxville. where he worked as custodian for many years and played the drums in the band with his friend Jeremy Reagan. He was Scoutmaster and Charter Organization Representative for Boy Scout Troop 255. He received The Silver Beaver Award from Great Smokey District . He was President of The United Methodist Men's Club of Colonial Heights. He was a charter member of the Colonial Hardware Store Old Men's club

A grave side service will be held Tuesday June 30 at The Woodlawn Cemetery, Rev Rhonda Hobbs officiating. Arrangements by Barry's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name can be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church at 6321 Chapman Highway Knoxville Tn 37920




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
