Coy Estridge
Knoxville - Estridge, Coy Louis (Buddy) 10/24/1942 - 06/09/2020 - On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Buddy Estridge, loving husband and father, departed this earth to his heavenly home at the age of 77. Buddy attended Rule High School and afterwards moved to California. In 2005 he moved back to Knoxville to marry his wife. Preceded in death by his first wife Betty Estridge, his mother Evelyn Walker, stepfather Lynn Walker, father Junior Estridge, and son Jeff Estridge. He is survived by his wife of 15 years Pat McBee Estridge, son Stanley Estridge (Rachel), daughter Robbyn and late husband Mark Borcherding, daughter-in-law Yvette Estridge, sons: Roger Rhodes (Felisha), Stacy Rhodes (Jamie); and daughter Kristi Winters, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, sisters: Brenda Stormer, Jean and Julian Peterson, Teresa and Dev Vasisht, Colleen Walker; brothers James Walker (Debbie), Daryl Walker (Cindy); and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Callahan Road Baptist Church. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.