Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
More Obituaries for Coy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coy Smith

Coy Smith Obituary
Coy Smith

Knoville - Coy Smith Jr.- age 83, of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Coy was born October 24, 1935 to Tina and Coy Smith. Coy was a member of Thorngrove Christian Church. He was a 1955 graduate of East High School. Coy served his country in the United States Army. After the Army, Coy worked at Engert Plumbing and Heating for more than 40 years. Coy was an avid sports fan. He adored spending time with his family and friends whom he called daily. Preceded in death by parents, Coy Sr. and Tina Smith; son, Jeffrey Wayne Smith; sister, Judy Goff. Coy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Julia Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Erica Smith; grandchildren, Ally, Parker, and Avery Smith, Jeffery Smith, Nick and Spencer Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Colleen Smith; sister, Evelyn Willard; sister-in-law, Barbara Born; special nieces, Tuesday Silcox and Kim Holden; special friend, Nancy Chadwell; as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Joel Rood officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM on Thursday at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, 255 Sunrise Church Lane, Rutledge TN, 37861 for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Thorngrove Baptist Church, 728 South Carter School Road, Strawberry Plains TN, 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
