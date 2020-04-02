|
|
Cpl. Tyler Dwight Beeler
Washburn-Oak Ridge - Corporal Tyler Dwight Beeler (U. S. Marine Corps)-age 24 of Washburn and Oak Ridge, born August 8, 1995 passed away suddenly Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina where he was stationed with the Marine Corps. He had professed faith in Jesus Christ. Tyler was former employee of Lowes Home Improvement, Knoxville and was a graduate of Washburn High School, class of 2014. Throughout Corporal Beeler's Marine career, he was stationed at many locations around the world; including Japan, Thailand, Norway as well as the U. S. states of Alaska and California where he worked with the Top Gun Air Station. Preceded in death by father, Douglas Dwight Beeler, Jr.; grandmother, Cynthia Ann Robinson Beeler.
Survivors: wife, Shaliya Beeler of Beaufort, SC; mother, Christina Monday of Oliver Springs; sister, Gabrielle Beeler of Oak Ridge; Victoria Carns; grandparents, Doug Beeler of Washburn; Steve Maughn of Oak Ridge, Patricia Beeler of Washburn; Rebecca Williford of Rutledge; uncles, Steven Beeler of Washburn; Robert Beech; aunts, Tracy Beeler, Lindsay Beeler, Lacey Beeler, all of Washburn; Susie Geisman of Rogersville; great-aunts, Joleen Harrison of Virginia; Susan Keen of Texas; cousins, Thomas Gibson, Cheyanne Gibson, Destiny Geisman, Matthew Nicley, Lacey Harrison and Sarah West as well as several other loved relatives and friends.
Close friends and honorary pallbearers: Bryce Dalton, Corporal Andrew Adkison, Cody Lay and Logan Atkins.
The body of Cpl. Beeler will lie in state 9 A.M. till 5 P.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the chapel of Cooke-Campbell Mortuary.
Graveside service 2 P.M. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Washburn, Rev. Lonnie Dalton, Rev. Jamie Williams officiating with music by Julia and Brandy Williams. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville in charge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020