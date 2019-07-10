Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Cpt. Don L. Wuethrich

Cpt. Don L. Wuethrich Obituary
Cpt. Don L. Wuethrich

Spring City - Cpt. Don L. Wuethrich, age, 90 of Spring City TN., passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. Don was a proud Veteran, and a Retired Captain Naval Aviator serving during Koren and Vietnam wars. Captain Wuethrich wears the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V", Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Cuba, China Service Medal, American Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Citation, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wuethrich; sons Brandon and Chris Wuethrich. He is survived by his wife Frances Wuethrich; sons Steven (Susan) and Bruce (Becky) Wuethrich; grandchildren Mark, Brian, Miranda, Rachel, Alex, Jake, Gregory, Matthew, and Douglas; great-grandchildren Sophia and Layla; sister Lisa Hunihan. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019
