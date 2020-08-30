Craig Allen Wagoner
Knoxville - Craig Allen Wagoner, age 59 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He is survived by wife, Trish Wagoner and daughter Allison Keasling (Justin); mother Sandra Wagoner. Preceded in death by father, Carl Wagoner and brother, Brad Wagoner.
Craig was born in Cumberland, MD and grew up in Keyser, WV. He was a graduate of Keyser High School and Potomac State College. He was very active in 4-H, and ran cross-country in high school.
He moved to Knoxville in 1982. He was employed at the UT Institute of Agriculture as a laboratory machinist in the Biosystems Engineering and Soil Sciences department from 1984 until his retirement in 2014. He was a faithful member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church since 1998 and participated in choir and served as a deacon. Craig was known for making daily hospital and home visits, and served in the Car Care and Handy Man ministry for many years as well as packing meals for elementary school students in need. He lived life each day to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was an avid sports fan who attended many NASCAR races over the years, major league games, and was a season-ticket holder at Smokies Park for many years. Craig enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and spending time with his family and dog, Carly.
There will be no visitation, but the family invites you to join in a worship service on Tuesday, September 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. We ask that in memory of Craig, family and friends who attend, wear their favorite sports shirt. Those unable to attend can post a picture of themselves wearing their favorite sports shirt and share on social media and tag his family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Music Ministry at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4328 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938. Condolences for the Wagoner family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
.