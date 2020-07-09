Craig Burnett
Knoxville - Craig Burnett, age 61, of South Knoxville, after a lengthy illness Craig took his first steps in Heaven on July 7, 2020 . Craig was a member of the first graduating class of South-Young High School Class of 1977. Craig joined Sevier Heights Baptist Church in 2006. At the age of 15 his musical career as a guitarist and tenor began playing in numerous bands around Knoxville and surrounding counties throughout the 1970's and 80's. His music led him to work at Lynn's Guitars/Broadway Sound where he taught guitar and worked in sales and management. Craig's passions were guitars and guns which led him to turn these passions into his work. In 1983 he founded Craig's Firearms Supply. In 1991 Craig was determined to grow the business and assist with law enforcement and requested to have a meeting with Glock to become a Glock distributor; which he did. He went on to become one of the largest Glock distributors in the Southeast. In the mid 1990's he refocused his business to supply law enforcement across the southeast with guns, ammo, and tactical gear becoming Craig's Firearms Police Distributors. He loved riding motorcycles, racing, avid fisherman, big sports fan of the Celtics and all University of Tennessee sporting events. He had an appreciation for all guns from every era and their history rivaled only by his love for the old west. Preceded in death by mother, Ruth Burnett; grandparents, Charlie and Macy Burnett and Roe and Grace Lewis. He is survived by wife and best friend, Sherry Burnett; father, Alvin Burnett; mother-in-law, Martha Johnson; brother, Tony Burnett (Debbie); nephew, Josh Burnett; nieces, Stephanie Ramsay (Michael), Casey Spurgeon; great niece, Ava Grace Ramsay; aunt, Glenda Kay Dockins; uncle, John Herrell. Celebration of Life service will be at 6:30 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sevier Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Dustin George and Dr. Randall Lange officiating. The doors will open at 6 pm. After the funeral service the family will be available for visitation. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to KARM, 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 or to your favorite animal rescue. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com