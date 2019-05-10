Services
Craig Victor Hale, age 66, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 by injuries due to a serious bike accident. Craig was born in Blackfoot, Idaho and was the third child of Elgie Hale and Vera Ruth Judy. Craig is survived by his father, his wife Jamie Butterfield Hale, his children Ammon (Jillian) Hale, Aaron (Haley) Hale, Julia Hale, Janel (Derek) Osborne, David (Katrina) Hale, Kathy (Oswaldo) Ramos, Janae (Jaymes) Stone, Adam Hale and three step children, Rebecca, Chris, and Rachel Wood. He is also survived by his siblings Kathy (Jax) Pettey, Brent (Sandra) Hale, Kristen (Danny) Giatras, Bob (Beth) Hale, and Lisa (Brett) Wells. He will always be remembered as a fun and energetic grandpa to his seventeen (and one on the way) grandchildren. The service to celebrate Craig's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 400 Kendall Road, Knoxville, TN, 37923. Friends are cordially invited for visitation from 1:30 to 3:00 pm at the church, before the funeral service. There will then be a burial service at Brigham City Cemetery, in Brigham City, Utah the following Saturday, May 18th, time to be determined. Craig was known as a quiet, kind man who enjoyed helping others and always gave encouragement to his friends and family. He loved to be in the outdoors and especially enjoyed water sports of all kinds, snow skiing, and camping or hiking- all with his beloved companion, Jamie, by his side. Craig and Jamie, are the owners of a local store, Shutters and Blinds of Tennessee, started in 1999. Craig enjoyed the many new friends and business acquaintances he got to know during these last 20 years, serving the Knoxville area. As a youth, Craig served a 2-year mission for his church that lead him to develop a strong testimony of Jesus Christ that never wavered throughout his life. His children, step children and many grandchildren will always remember his unconditional love, support, strong faith, and the fun, active lifestyle that he always encouraged. Craig truly enriched many lives, and will be tremendously missed.
