Crampton (Dusty) Harris Helms, MD
Morristown - Crampton (Dusty) Harris Helms, MD died at his Morristown, TN home with his family beside him on April 9, 2020. He was born on the 24th of July 1931 in Greeneville, TN. His parents were John Edwards Helms II and Constance O'Keefe Helms, co-publishers of the Morristown Daily Gazette and Mail newspaper, a family business since 1867.
Dr. Helms graduated Morristown High (1949), received a B.A. from Yale University (1954) and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal (1957). Dr. Helms completed a Surgical Residency at Bowman Gray Medical School, Winston-Salem, NC (1964). He was an elected member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He practiced general surgery at Morristown Hamblen Hospital between 1963 and 2004, and continued with a general practice until 2014. Known for his exacting standards, his surgical practice was built on compassion, integrity, and skill. He humbly attributed his medical successes to the Power and Will of the Lord that he loved so much. He was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He married the love of his life, Ruth Marie Seaman, daughter of Henry Emerson and Penny Seaman, in 1957. They met while she was enrolled in the School of Nursing at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Montreal.
He was blessed with a wide-ranging curiosity of nature, literature, science and history. He was a gifted writer, composer, poet and inventor. His mechanical inclination allowed him to create or repair nearly anything. In 1985, he puzzled his neighbors by building a large domed observatory and an 8 foot refractor telescope in his back yard.
Dr. Helms was member of Morristown Lodge 231 and active in the York Rite Bodies. He was elected (1986) Grand Commander of the Royal Encampment of the Knight Templars of Tennessee. He loved the ritual of the Craft and worked tirelessly as an officer in each Body.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, brother William O'Keefe, brother John Edward, sister-in-law Margot Mann Helms, nephew Roy G. Helms, cousins Alec Susong, Mary Constance Marsh, Dr. James Richardson, Peggy Dick and cousins Arne Jones, Quincy Jones, Frank Mills and their respective spouse and dear friends John M. Jones, Olivier (King) Jones, and Roselyn Mills.
He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 63 years, Ruth Seaman Helms; his three sons and daughters-in-law Crampton and Aimee, Thomas and Lucy, and Patrick and Deborah; his four grandchildren Anna, Pete, Samuel, and Libby, his step-grandchildren Susie, Shawn and Tessa Fries, and Katie and Sarah Branham; sister-in-law Anne Helms Lorick, and many beloved, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to current precautions necessitated by the pandemic, ceremonies will be limited to a private graveside service sometime during the week, officiated by Reverend Darris Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to either , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa FL 33607, or to St. Judes Memorial Giving, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105., 888-822-6344.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020