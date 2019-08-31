|
Creed Patty, Jr.
Knoxville - Patty, Jr., Creed (CS), passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus and worked with Choir and Children's Department of Alice Bell Baptist Church. He retired from Alcoa and was a member of the 25 year club. After retirement he was a part time Funeral Assistant with Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. He was also a longstanding member of Gideon's International and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by parents, Creed and Doshia Tipton Patty, and infant brother, John Douglas. Survived by wife of 66 years, Mary Louise Hood Patty; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Jack Cooper; extended family, Pam and Roger Underwood, Ashley, Rob and Peyton Huffaker, Trina, James and Weston Koontz; two nephews and one niece. Special thanks to Dr. William Broome and Staff and the Staff at Beverly Park Place. The family will receive friends from 5 - 6 pm Sunday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The graveside service will be 1 pm Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Doug White and Rev. Richard Spencer will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019