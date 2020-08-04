1/1
Crisso Harrison Clifton
Crisso Harrison Clifton

Seymour - Crisso Harrison Clifton, 76, of Seymour, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020, while at home surrounded by his wife Tammy, son, Doug, and sister, Patsy, mother-in-law, Mary, and close friends and family.

Crisso was born on March 9, 1944 in Seymour, TN. He lived and worked in the Seymour community for many years. He is best known for building and running Crisso's Market or "the country store" on Boyd's Creek Highway. He also established Seymour Wrecker Service. In addition to that, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and over the road trucker. He took great pride in his work and wanted to be the best operator around. He started Excavating Inc. in 1985 and later passed the company to his son, Doug. The company later became known as Clifton Construction, a commercial excavating business ran by family. Crisso's hobbies included golf and attending circle track racing with his grandson, Layne.

For many years he was lovingly cared for and greatly loved by his wife of 32 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Clifton, mother, Christine Clifton, brother, Edwin Clifton, and daughter Julie Clifton. Survivors: Wife: Tammy Clifton. Son and daughter-in-law: Doug and Lori Clifton. Grandchildren: Layne and Tifanee Clifton, Allie and Abbie Clifton, Savanna and Elijah Gray,. Great-grandchildren: Cody Lytle and Lakynn Williamson. Sister: Patsey Wittenbarger. Mother-in-law: Mary Mills. Brothers-in-law: Tim Smith, Toby Mills,. First wife: Jackie Keener.

Funeral Service 7 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Kevin Thacker officiating Masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Atchley Funeral Home YouTube channel beginning 15 minutes prior to funeral service (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA) Family and friends will meet 10 AM Friday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. The family will receive friends 4-6:30 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
