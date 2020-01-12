|
Curt Brown
Loudon - William Curtis Brown "Curt" age 37 of Loudon passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Curt was baptized at an early age and attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was a 2000 graduate of Loudon High School where he was an all around athlete. Curt was a loving and devoted son, husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his children and younger cousins in the family; many of them calling him "Uncle Curt". He had an infectious smile that added sunshine to the lives of those he encountered on a daily basis. Curt expressed his love to family and friends with great sincerity. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Curt is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Horace and Helen Nichols, paternal grandfather, Walter "Tubby" Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Jolene Badiu Brown, precious children, Marley and Kobe Brown; devoted parents, James "Rosey" and Dianne (Nichols) Brown; grandmother, Pearly Smith; very special members of his family, brother and sister-in-law, Jovan and Wendy Jones; beloved aunt, Gloria "Glo" Jones and uncles, John Gilmore and Richard Love; nephew, Javen Jones; aunts and uncles, Armetta and Tony Murdic, Gayle Montgomery and Carolyn Nichols; sisters-in-law and brothers in law, Amanda Gunter and Jonathan Vargo, Brittany and Billy Belcher; mother-in-law and husband, Kathy and Chris Fox; niece, Lillian; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services to honor and remember Curt will be held 7 PM Tuesday, January 14th at the Loudon United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Cook, Elder Bobby Fields and Rev. Nick Jones officiating. Interment 11 AM Wednesday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Tuesday prior to the service at Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry Street, Loudon. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N Loudon is serving the Brown family. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020