Gatlinburg, TN - Far too soon, Curt D. (Pete) McCarter of Gatlinburg, Tennessee was released from his earthly bonds on July 24, 2020, resulting from CJD, a rare prion disease. He grew up in Roaring Fork, where he delivered papers and began working at his family's stable, then located on Airport Road. During an overnight trip to Mt. Le Conte, he joined the crew to watch the first man walk on the moon on a tiny battery-operated television. Graduating in three years, with honors, from University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, he became one of the foremost experts on the anthropology, geology, history and navigation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. An unequaled horseman and seamless manager, he operated McCarter's Riding Stables, Inc., along with his grandfather and father for forty-two years, where, through his infinite patience, kindness and gentle spirit he captivated, entertained and improved our visitors experience. Pete made this planet a far better place while he was here. Carry on, Pete, we will love you forever. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jack and Bedia (Holt) Fox; paternal grandparents Curtis and Pearl (Ogle) McCarter; mother and father Jerry (Fox) and Marvin McCarter; uncles Elder, Harmon, Fred and Joel, Cecil, Walt, and Roy McCarter, and Carl Headrick; aunts Edith, Carrie, Mae, Jean, Bertha, Rose and Ruby; and brother David McCarter, as well as beloved brother-in-law, David M. Ede. Survived by devoted wife Melanie Kelly McCarter, mother-in-law Ginger Kelly, aunts Edna Headrick, Freda Watson, June Ogden and Aileen McCarter; brothers Dwight McCarter and wife Rita, Kevin and wife Lisa; sisters Karen Jinks and husband Barry, Leslie Tenney and husband Pat; a host of beloved cousins and their offspring; nephews Shad Herbert and wife Carrie, Ethan Ede, Ian Kelly and wife Aaron, Caleb Ede, and Adam Ede and wife Paula, Jesse Tenney and wife Elizabeth, Jacob and Jamie Tenney, Kurtis McCarter; nieces Michelle Kelly Pitsiokos and husband Pete, Heather Philpot and husband Chris; brother-in-law Pat Kelly along with loving sister-in-law Emily Kelly Ede and great friend Boyd Hopkins and wife Joy. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the tender care and support of Bruce Johnson and Sarah Cornish of U.T. Hospice, as well as dear friends Brenda Broome, Kevin Quilliams, Jennifer Pitts Greene and Donna Casey who provided excellent support and assistance throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Banner Baptist Church, 209 Beech Branch Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, or the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market St., Ste. 110 Akron, OH 44333. Due to COVID19, a celebration of Pete's extraordinary life will be held at a later date, as yet to be announced. Cremation arrangements by Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
