|
|
Curtis Bailey
Knoxville - Curtis Rex Bailey of Knoxville TN, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bailey; daughters, Kelly Bentley (Mark) and Lori Pisarcik (Greg); son, David Bailey; grandchildren, Ryan Bentley (Rachel) and Kimberly Theiss (Corey), and great grandchildren, Sawyer, Hadley, and Payden Bentley and Collin Theiss. Born on November 27, 1931 in Harrison, Arkansas, Rex also spent some of his youth in Dallas, Texas. In 1951, he joined the Navy and was deployed during the Korean War on one destroyer and three different submarines. After the end of his service in 1956 he met Shirley, who became his wife of 62 years. After his graduation with a mechanical engineering degree from Texas Tech University the young couple moved to Seattle, Washington, where Rex worked for Boeing. Several years later they moved to Huntsville, Alabama where Rex worked for NASA for 25 years at the Marshall Space Flight Center where he designed rocket engines. He will be very deeply missed by all his family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hardin Valley Church of Christ, 11515 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. A Celebration of Rex's life will follow at 5:00p.m. Rex will be laid to rest with military honors at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hardin Valley Church of Christ, 11515 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN 37932 or a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019