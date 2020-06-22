Curtis "Curley" Bates
Corryton - Curtis Lloyd Bates "Curley & Pop" - age 87 of Corryton, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his sleep and stepped into the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church. Curley was the former owner of Bates Auto Parts in Maynardville and a U S Army Veteran serving as a SSgt. in the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ruben and Hemmie Bates; brothers, Tarance "Tood", Herbie and Coy; and niece, Shelia Bates Kitts. Curley is survived by wife of 64 years, Peggy (Sharp) Bates; son, Monty and wife Patti of Braslton, Georgia; grandsons, Patrick (Alicia) Bates of Jefferson, Georgia; Marine SSgt Adam (Michelle) of Hawaii; grandchildren, Caleb, Ansley and Tinley Bates; nieces, Donna (Donnie) Collins, Ronda Bates, Vickie Garren, Carla Ballinger and Christy Bates; and several great nephews and nieces.
Friends and family may call at their convenience from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The family will arrive at 6:00 p.m. The funeral to follow with Reverend Jeff Leach officiating and Eulogy by Patrick Bates. Friends and family will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Sharp's Cemetery on Corryton-Luttrell Road with full military honors conducted by Tri-County Honor Guard. Pallbearers are, Patrick Bates, Chris Sharp, Randy Tharp, Brad Summers, Wesley Kitts and Ted Greene. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Union County Humane Society, P. O. Box 625, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807. Masks preferred, but not required. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Curley Bates. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.