Curtis DeWayne Rodgers
Knoxville - Curtis DeWayne Rodgers, age 60, passed away at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Curtis was born in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist faith. He was employed by TVA right out of high school and was laid off years later. He worked as a cook in several restaurants such as, Chili's, Litton's and Hooter's, to mention a few. He grew up doing BMX motor cross bike racing. He could draw and paint just about anything. Curtis was a loving father, grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angeleta Rodgers, Sherman Paul Rodgers Sr.; grandparents, Lonnie and Luticia Edwards; sister, Lynnette Williams (Delaware); aunts, Remona Clevenger, Joyce Jordan, Gearldine (Tom) Colbert, Jean (Richard) Wagoner, Lovella (Joe) Crump; and uncle, Donnie Edwards.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Angela Rodgers, Ashley (Mel) Rodgers; grandbabies, Krishyra Young, D'Brian Varnado Jr., Krishawn Rodgers; brothers, Steve Rodgers, Paul Rodgers Jr.; mother of his children, Tracie Jordan; aunts, Ruby Massey (AZ), Estella Armstrong (AZ); uncles, William and Roxie Rodgers, Truman and Gloria Rodgers; many cousins, extended family and friends.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday, September 27th from 2-5pm at the home of Curtis Rodgers (4725 Carver Road, Knoxville, TN 37918). Flowers may be delivered to the home. The family would like to thank the UT Cancer Institute and UT Hospice for all of their support.
