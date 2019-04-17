|
Curtis E. (Kurt) Russell, II
Knoxville, TN
Curtis E. (Kurt) Russell, II-age 44 of Knoxville passed away suddenly Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. Kurt was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church attending First Comforter Church. He was a 1992 graduate of Halls High School. He loved playing the guitar; singing and recording at Songwriters Studio. Many years he took guitar
lessons from Ed Wing and voice lessons from Terri McClellan. His dad taught him to enjoy U. T. Football at an early age. He loved life, his family and friends. Kurt was the sweetest person you would ever want to meet and he enjoyed his boat, the lake and his friends at CourtSouth. Preceded in death by his dad, Curtis E. Russell in 2003; grandparents, Ivan and Trilma Russell; Walter and Seattle Whitson; uncle, J. R. Russell; aunt, Berthaleen Russell; aunt, Imogene (B-Jean) Munsey; uncle, J. Will Munsey; cousins, Brian Russell, Gary, Joe and Erin Munsey; Dale Wynn and Cookie Lundin.
Survived by his loving mother, Laura (June) Russell; best friend, K. T. Bowman; cousin, Lily Rae Lundin; big brother, Shannon Russell; uncle, James (Francis) Russell; aunts, Bonnie (Jerry) Thomas, Judy (Jack) Sharp, Anita Corum, Mary Merritt, Trilma Davis. Cousins, Tammy Ellis, Lisa Martin, Luci Freyer, Carla Mefford, Kent Dyer, Sam Thomas, Greg Corum, Katrinia Smith, Mark Smith, Kelly Reed, Kristen Clevenger, Sherri Wilson, Deborah Stroud, Aaron Russell, Angela Keaton, Jimmy Merritt, Joy Nease, Tamelia Jenkins, Misty Galloway, Joanie Brock, Loren Davis, Bea Bub Munsey. Kurt loved you dearly. Special love and appreciation to Tamelia Jenkins for her love and kindness, being his Belair and shopping buddy.
The family will receive friends 1-2 P.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. James Russell, Rev. Richard Nicley, Rev. Jim Hensley, Rev. Eddie Williams officiating with music by The Russell Family. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Kent dyer, Loren Davis, Sam Thomas, T. K. Dyer, Mark Smith, Erik Lundin, Jimmy Merritt. Honorary Pallbearers: Aaron Russell, Greg Corum, Shannon Russell, Kevin Mefford, Curt Freyer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Kurt - Rest in peace with Dad; Mom will see you soon. Sunday is Easter; God gave his son for us - God called, you answered. I'll love you forever.
Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019