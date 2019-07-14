|
Curtis Edward Truitt
Knoxville - Truitt Curtis Edward - age 53 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Susie Gray, daughter Catise Latham, grandparents Tommy and Virginia Truitt. Curtis is survived by daughters Haley Brooke Truitt and Jerina Dionne Truitt, granddaughter Na'Lani Noel Moore, grandsons Na'Heem, Ethedral Truitt, Lasean Gray, Giovanni Gray, and five other grandchildren, Aunt Ruth Truitt, All services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 14 to July 15, 2019