|
|
Curtis French
Mascot - Curtis Doyle French - age 85 of Mascot passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Member of Gilead Baptist Church. Curtis was a mason and retired from ASARCO. He also played softball for Ed's Grocery. He was a loving and devoted son, father, father-in-law, and grandfather to his family. Preceded in death by father, Park French; mother, Nellie Davis French; brother, George French; son, Steve French; and wives, Lois French and Lottie Howard French. Survived by sons, Kreis (Sonya) French, Tim French; step-son, Jason Howard; grandchildren, Joshua (Ginny) French, Kristen (Lance) McCloud, Bailey French, and Sydney Howard; great granddaughter, Mattie Ruth French; twin brother, Ken French; sister, Patricia (Pat) Phillips; sister-in-law, Alma French Horton; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Charles Harkleroad officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Friday at the funeral home and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020