Curtis Glenn Stair
Knoxville, TN
Curtis Glenn Stair, age 56, of Knoxville, Tennessee left this world to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 after a long struggle with a degenerative neurological disorder.
He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in August 1962. Curtis graduated from Bearden High School in 1982, then continued his education at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee on a music scholarship. He was blessed with a beautiful voice and was active in school choir
performances, as well as his home church of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Curtis later attended The Church of the Ascension. He loved people and never met a stranger. Curtis worked in different supportive roles in health care both at Baptist Hospital and the University of Tennessee Hospital.
As his health began to decline, Curtis continued to bless people with his infectious smile and quick wit, while serving customers of the Bearden Kroger. While he will be remembered for his impressive vocal performances, Curtis loved everything musical and was an accomplished guitar player.
Curtis is survived by his parents, Larry and Amanda Stair; his brother, Parker (Karen); and two sisters, Julia Gouffon (Chuck), and Laura Shoffner (Mark) all of Knoxville. He was an uncle to three nephews and two nieces. His best friend in life is Sammy Pirkle.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to his many
caregivers, West Hills Health & Rehabilitation and UT Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held to commemorate his life on Saturday, April 13, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in Bearden, located at 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. The Receiving of Friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Knoxville Zoo, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914, where Curtis loved spending his spare time. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019