Curtis Hall

Curtis HallKnoxville - Curtis Clyde "Curt" Hall, Jr., age 83 of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Swannanoa, North Carolina, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, October 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Curt was an active member of Central Baptist Bearden, where he served as Deacon, Usher, Personnel Committee member, Between Jobs Ministry and very passionate to assist everyone and especially those less fortunate. Curt was a 1956 graduate of Owen High School and earned an AS degree in Engineering from the University of North Carolina, Asheville. He earned a BA in Business Administrations and a Masters' Degree in Guidance Counseling from Western North Carolina University. Curt began his career and moved from Asheville, NC to Smyrna, TN, to Jackson, TN and to Knoxville, TN. He semi-retired in 2006 to establish a consulting firm CHRINC teaching HR investigations as a primary business. He was a National Adjunct Instructor for National College until its closing in 2016. He was also an adjunct instructor at the University of Tennessee with the Human Resources College. For 20 years Curt lead 2 study courses a year for H. R. professionals seeking certification. In addition he was a member of SHRM. Curt enjoyed NASCAR racing, music and books He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Clyde Hall, Sr. and Helen Thomas Hall. Curt is survived by his beloved wife Judy, celebrating sixty-two years of marriage on August 29, 2020. He and Judy enjoyed traveling. Visiting forty-one states and fifteen countries, enjoying God's beauty and diversity. Curt is also survived by his son and daughter in law, Gary Hall (Lori) of Nashville, TN; daughter and son in law, Susan Hall Kirkpatrick (Robby) of Mooresville, NC; five grandchildren, Mike Kirkpatrick, Nichole (Adam) Hipp, Drew (Maggie) Kirkpatrick, Matt Hall, Josh Hall and Maggie Kirkpatrick; great grandchildren, Aria Hipp and Jane Kirkpatrick. Brothers and sisters in law, Ted and Marlene Hall of Nakina, NC, David and Libby Hall of Avon Park, FL and Jon and Pam Hall of Asheville, NC; sister, Elizabeth Henry of Mills River, NC. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Covenant Hospice and nursing staff of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Family and friends will meet 9:30 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for a graveside service with Reverend Mark Moreland officiating. The service will be broadcast on Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel Facebook Live. Full military honors presented by East Tennessee State Veterans' Honor Guard. A notification to celebrate Curt's life will be provided at a later date, following the pandemic. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary,com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.