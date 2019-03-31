|
|
Curtis L. Long
Corryton, TN
Curtis L. Long - 57, of Corryton, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 29, 2019. He was a long-time member of New Harvest Church of God and Co-Owner of C and L Home Improvement. Curtis and Mariam were Homecoming King and Queen at Signal Mountain Youth Camp in 1978. Curtis will be remembered as a loving
husband, dad and papaw, who loved everyone and had a giving and generous spirit that he enjoyed sharing with all others. He is preceded in death by mother and father, Barbara Cody and Dolphus Long; and grandmother, Sally Jones. Curtis is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 39 years, Mariam Long; son, Curtis L. Long Jr. and wife, Shanna; son, Shawn Long and wife, Jordan; grandchildren, AnnaMarie and EmmaLee; brother, Eddie Cody and wife, Jessica; sister, JoAnn Hurst; and many other special friends and family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, with a service to follow in the chapel at 7 pm officiated by Tony Richie, D.Min. and Rev. Robert Gibson. The family and friends will gather on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 am for graveside services at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville. Pallbearers will be Curtis Long Jr., Shawn Long, Eddie Cody, Robbie Johnson, Paul Riffey, and Dewey Cody. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019