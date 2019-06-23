|
Curtis Lee Gladson
Chesnee, SC - Curtis Lee Gladson, 89, of Chesnee, SC, went to his eternal home on Friday, June 14. He was of the Baptist faith and was known for his love of family and friends. He never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He owned several businesses in his life and loved playing golf, eventually being known for making custom putters. One of his proudest achievements, made possible by his ability to conceive and design anything, was working with a physician from the University of Tennessee to create one of the first heart lung hypothermia machines used in open heart surgery.
Survivors include children, Pam and Chris Minnich, Knoxville, TN and Mike and Lizzie Gladson, Chesnee, SC; grandchildren: Renee and Halston Lane, Knoxville; Ashley and Curtis Murphy, Lyman; Rebekah Gladson, Spartanburg; Jewell Minnich and Callie Dozier, Knoxville; Jackson Minnich, Fredericksburg, VA; great grandchildren: Isaiah, Sydney, Parker, Quinn, Braelyn, Ellis; brothers: Gene and Lucy Gladson, Rogersville, TN; Keith and Evelyn Gladson, Mooresburg, TN; Larry and Sue Gladson, Kingsport, TN. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Zelma, and grandson, Daniel Smith.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel, 195 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Avenue, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019