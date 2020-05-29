Curtis Pickens
Knoxville - Curtis Leon Pickens, 87, of South Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Shelvie; two step-daughters Gail Kennedy and Cathy (Paul) Becker; special cousin Cartha Hammock; two sisters, Jerry (John) Day and Dana (Kyle) Weaver; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, James "Tom" and Kate Nelson Pickens; brother Bud Pickens; sister Jean Lowe and his first wife, Ruth. Curt was a decorated Navy man who loved his country. He received a Commendation Ribbon with medal pendant and Combat Distinguishing Device United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal (4-Star). Military Honors & Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with Pastor Byron Chambers officiating. Open calling hours will be observed on Sunday, May 31st from 12-4pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd, as well as on Monday, June 1st from 8:30am - 4:30pm. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com. Gail and Shelvie were lucky enough to have had him in their family for the last two years. He will always remain in our hearts. We adored him and he knew how much he was loved. Curt will never be forgotten.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.