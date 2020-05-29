Curtis Pickens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Pickens

Knoxville - Curtis Leon Pickens, 87, of South Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Shelvie; two step-daughters Gail Kennedy and Cathy (Paul) Becker; special cousin Cartha Hammock; two sisters, Jerry (John) Day and Dana (Kyle) Weaver; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, James "Tom" and Kate Nelson Pickens; brother Bud Pickens; sister Jean Lowe and his first wife, Ruth. Curt was a decorated Navy man who loved his country. He received a Commendation Ribbon with medal pendant and Combat Distinguishing Device United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal (4-Star). Military Honors & Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with Pastor Byron Chambers officiating. Open calling hours will be observed on Sunday, May 31st from 12-4pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd, as well as on Monday, June 1st from 8:30am - 4:30pm. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com. Gail and Shelvie were lucky enough to have had him in their family for the last two years. He will always remain in our hearts. We adored him and he knew how much he was loved. Curt will never be forgotten.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved