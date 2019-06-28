Services
Bilbrey Funeral Home
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
931-484-6119
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Services

Funeral service
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
Curtis Roscoe Barlow

Curtis Roscoe Barlow Obituary
Curtis Roscoe Barlow

Crossville - Curtis Roscoe Barlow, age 90, of Crossville, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Fairfield Glade, TN.

He was born May 06, 1929 in Jackson County, TN, son of the late Henry Freeman Barlow & Cleo Clara (Berry) Barlow.

Curtis graduated from Jackson County High School with honors in 1947, earned a BS in Physics from Tennessee Technological University in 1950, and completed extensive graduate coursework for MS in Metallurgy from the University of Tennessee from 1957 - 1960. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and thereafter worked as a Metallurgist and Mechanical Engineer for over 45 years for K-25 and the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a life-long member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Curtis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maxey Lee (Carmack) Barlow; sons, Michael Barlow (Rhonda), Cookeville, TN, Glenn Barlow (Susan), Alcoa, TN, Tim Barlow, Columbia SC and George Barlow, Crossville, TN; daughter, Sandra Davis (Jim), Crossville, TN; 11 grandchildren, Andy Barlow (Stacey), Mt. Juliet, TN, James Davis (Jennifer), Crossville, TN, Bryant Davis, Crossville, TN, Aaron Barlow, Alcoa, TN, Ethan Barlow, Alcoa, TN, Matthew Barlow, Alcoa, TN, Josiah Barlow, Alcoa, TN, Joy Barlow, Columbia, SC, Grace Barlow, Columbia, SC, Kristen Mobley (Allen), Knoxville, TN, and Emily Hawks (Austin), Murfreesboro, TN; 3 great-grandchildren, Farrah Barlow, Mt, Juliet, TN, Denver Rose Barlow, Mt. Juliet, TN, and Riley Hawks, Murfreesboro; and sister-in-law, Barbara Barlow, Stockbridge, GA. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Curtis is preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh G. Barlow, James Rudolph Barlow and Joe Marvin Barlow; and sisters, Ruby D. Chaffin, Georgia Willard Brown, Pauline Gentry and Margaret Ruth McCormick.

Funeral services will be held at Bilbrey Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Bro. Mark Madden officiating. Interment in Welch Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 to 1:00 PM.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019
