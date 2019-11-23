|
Cusick Clow
Seymour - Cusick Pickens Clow, age 96, of Seymour, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Cusick was born in Friendsville and lived most of her life in Clearwater, Florida. She was a devoted Christian who had a zest for life, a love of people, and a passion for traveiling. After a 30 year career with the Social Security Administration she volunteered for multiple organizations and continued her world travels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christine Cusick and Samuel Houston Pickens, son, William H. Butler, sisters, Martha Mize, Rachel Pickle, Johnnie Johnson, Beaulah Barbee, and infant Mary, brothers, James and Samuel Pickens.
She is survived by Marguerite and several other nieces and nephews. Cusick was blessed with excellent companionship and care from dedicated family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sunshine Industries, Leisure Services Program, 3000 N. Central Street, Knoxville, TN 37917 or Union Valley Baptist Church, 855 Union Valley Church Road, Seymour, TN 37865.
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Tuesday in Ellejoy Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Floyd Powell officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019