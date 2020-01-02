Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Interment
Following Services
Piney Grove Cemetery
Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley

Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley Obituary
Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley

Knoxville - Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley, age 38, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.

Cindi was a member of Parkwest Church.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy S. Nisley, Glen Southerland and Edna Miracle Kirby.

Cindi is survived by her daughter, Alexandria "Ali" Nisley; long-time friend and companion, Sam Hensley; parents, David and Darlene Nisley; sister, Heather Nisley; nephews, Isaac, Jackson, Jacob and Josh; niece, Julie; grandmothers, Bernice Nisley and Gay Southerland; uncles, Steve Nisley, Harry, Terry and Joe Southerland, John and Lee Kirby; special friends, Dorthy and C J Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Jeremy McGinnis officiating.

Interment will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a trust is being established for her daughter's education.

www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
