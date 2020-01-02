|
Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley
Knoxville - Cynthia Bernice "Cindi" Nisley, age 38, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.
Cindi was a member of Parkwest Church.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy S. Nisley, Glen Southerland and Edna Miracle Kirby.
Cindi is survived by her daughter, Alexandria "Ali" Nisley; long-time friend and companion, Sam Hensley; parents, David and Darlene Nisley; sister, Heather Nisley; nephews, Isaac, Jackson, Jacob and Josh; niece, Julie; grandmothers, Bernice Nisley and Gay Southerland; uncles, Steve Nisley, Harry, Terry and Joe Southerland, John and Lee Kirby; special friends, Dorthy and C J Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Jeremy McGinnis officiating.
Interment will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a trust is being established for her daughter's education.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Nisley family. www.clickfh.com
