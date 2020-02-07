Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Brooks "Denise" Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Brooks "Denise" Howard Obituary
Cynthia "Denise" Brooks Howard

Knoxville - Cynthia "Denise" Brooks Howard age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. A member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a graduate of Catholic High School Class of 1972. Denise is the former secretary of St. Joseph's School in Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents Charles Brooks and Ruth Miller; sister Kimberly Barto; Erin Turnipseed. Survived by husband Jackie Howard; children Whitney Howard and Chris Howard; grandchildren Kaelyn Howard, Kaycie Howard, Kalob Norris and Karrisa Howard; step-father Billy Miller; sister Kellye James; devoted best friends Ilene Bodenheimer and Pam Hopson. A receiving of friends will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 8:00 PM. Condolences for the Howard family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -