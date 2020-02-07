|
|
Cynthia "Denise" Brooks Howard
Knoxville - Cynthia "Denise" Brooks Howard age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. A member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a graduate of Catholic High School Class of 1972. Denise is the former secretary of St. Joseph's School in Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents Charles Brooks and Ruth Miller; sister Kimberly Barto; Erin Turnipseed. Survived by husband Jackie Howard; children Whitney Howard and Chris Howard; grandchildren Kaelyn Howard, Kaycie Howard, Kalob Norris and Karrisa Howard; step-father Billy Miller; sister Kellye James; devoted best friends Ilene Bodenheimer and Pam Hopson. A receiving of friends will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 8:00 PM. Condolences for the Howard family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020