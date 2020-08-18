1/1
Cynthia Gail "Cindy" Jones-Starr
1957 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Jones-Starr

Knoxville - Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Jones-Starr

Age 63 departed her life peacefully at her home in Knoxville Tn, on August 7,2020, after a battle with cancer.

Cynthia was born January 6, 1957 in Knoxville, Tn. She was a graduate of Austin East High School class of 1975.

Cindy is survived by a sister Renae (Tyrone) Martin, Brother in law Marvin Benjamin. Three nephews Deshawn (Krystal) Madison, Jakeem Martin, Deonte Benjamin. A niece Montavia Madison. Three great nephews DeShawn, Tyree Madison, Deonte Benjamin, A great niece Amayah Martin, A devoted cousin Rhonda Watkins, a host of other family and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her mother Florence Chambers, Sister Lisa S. Benjamin. A sincere thank you to her Caregivers Charlotte Brooks and Anita Harshaw.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm, located at Highland South Cemetery 9010 Simpson rd. Knoxville, TN.37920. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
