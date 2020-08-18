Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Jones-StarrKnoxville - Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Jones-StarrAge 63 departed her life peacefully at her home in Knoxville Tn, on August 7,2020, after a battle with cancer.Cynthia was born January 6, 1957 in Knoxville, Tn. She was a graduate of Austin East High School class of 1975.Cindy is survived by a sister Renae (Tyrone) Martin, Brother in law Marvin Benjamin. Three nephews Deshawn (Krystal) Madison, Jakeem Martin, Deonte Benjamin. A niece Montavia Madison. Three great nephews DeShawn, Tyree Madison, Deonte Benjamin, A great niece Amayah Martin, A devoted cousin Rhonda Watkins, a host of other family and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her mother Florence Chambers, Sister Lisa S. Benjamin. A sincere thank you to her Caregivers Charlotte Brooks and Anita Harshaw.A memorial service will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm, located at Highland South Cemetery 9010 Simpson rd. Knoxville, TN.37920. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.