Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison
Knoxville - Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison, born 8/6/1961, departed to be with the Lord on 5/26/2020 for eternal rest in peace. Preceded in death by father AJ Russell, mother Charlene Burchfield, sister Diann Vasquez, and son Zachary Correro. Survived by husband Danny Garrison; sons Vince Correro and Justin Casevechia-wife Mallory and their daughter Paige; and stepson Jason Garrison-wife Beth and their children Kyle, Katie, Adam, and Emily; brother AJ Russell Jr.-wife Lisa; several nieces, a nephew, and an abundance of other family and friends. Cindy was a loving, caring, and giving person to all, even those she did not know. She loved her family more than anything, especially her granddaughter Paige. She will be missed by many. Family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Halls with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Metro Drug Coalition at www.metrodrug.org/donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.