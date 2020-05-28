Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison

Knoxville - Cynthia "Cindy" Garrison, born 8/6/1961, departed to be with the Lord on 5/26/2020 for eternal rest in peace. Preceded in death by father AJ Russell, mother Charlene Burchfield, sister Diann Vasquez, and son Zachary Correro. Survived by husband Danny Garrison; sons Vince Correro and Justin Casevechia-wife Mallory and their daughter Paige; and stepson Jason Garrison-wife Beth and their children Kyle, Katie, Adam, and Emily; brother AJ Russell Jr.-wife Lisa; several nieces, a nephew, and an abundance of other family and friends. Cindy was a loving, caring, and giving person to all, even those she did not know. She loved her family more than anything, especially her granddaughter Paige. She will be missed by many. Family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Halls with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Metro Drug Coalition at www.metrodrug.org/donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved