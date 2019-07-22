Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Heath


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Heath Obituary
Cynthia Heath

Knoxville - Cynthia Broome Heath age 64 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She attended Powell High School, Fort Sanders School of Nursing, and Maryville College. Cynthia was a nurse for 37 years in Knoxville, TN and in Alabama. She enjoyed camping and traveling in her motorhome. Cindy loved her family and all things Vols. Preceded in death by her father Bob Broome, aunt Martha Phillips and Nana Broome. Survived by her husband of 22 years Amos Heath; mother Barbara Broome; sons Michael Heath and Jon Bell; daughter Beckie Bell Siedler; nine grandchildren; sister Cathy Cate (Gary); cousin Kelly Clayton. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019, with the funeral service at 7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now