Knoxville - Cynthia Broome Heath age 64 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She attended Powell High School, Fort Sanders School of Nursing, and Maryville College. Cynthia was a nurse for 37 years in Knoxville, TN and in Alabama. She enjoyed camping and traveling in her motorhome. Cindy loved her family and all things Vols. Preceded in death by her father Bob Broome, aunt Martha Phillips and Nana Broome. Survived by her husband of 22 years Amos Heath; mother Barbara Broome; sons Michael Heath and Jon Bell; daughter Beckie Bell Siedler; nine grandchildren; sister Cathy Cate (Gary); cousin Kelly Clayton. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019, with the funeral service at 7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 22, 2019